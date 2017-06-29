Close Products to help you get perfectly tanned See how to achieve that summer glow WCNC 12:43 PM. EDT June 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST www.jeffrescott.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Shocking video has emerged of a home invasion turned shootout Armed Robbery at popular shopping center STL native heart transplant Slave cemetary found where new TopGolf site is moving forward Petition gaining steam against controversial NC consent law Why this Charlotte man replaced booze with gratitude Brunch Bill passes NC house Car weaves across local highway before crash Verify: Can you get rich by selling Beanie Babies? Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Saturday More Stories Video shows home invasion turned suburban shootout Jun 28, 2017, 11:18 p.m. Light switch failure triggers Lowell house fire,… Jun 29, 2017, 6:25 a.m. From booze to bliss: 33-year-old replaces alcohol… Jun 29, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs