WCNC
Close

Protect yourself from electrical hazards in winter

Mr. Sparky helps you stay safe

WCNC 12:37 PM. EST January 10, 2018

Mr. Sparky

704-323-8006

www.mistersparkycharlotte.com

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories