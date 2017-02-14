WCNC
Close

Pucker up with lip fillers

Guest is Dr. Tonya McLeod

WCNC 1:21 PM. EST February 14, 2017

www.ppsd.com

Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology 704-542-2220

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories