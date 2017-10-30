www.wholefoodsmarket.com/salud

Pumpkin Pie Pops

Crust Ingredients

· 2 ½ Cups All Purpose Flour

· 1 tsp. Sugar

· 1 tsp. Salt

· ½ Cup Butter (1 stick)

· ½ Cup Nonhydrogenated Shortening

· 1/3 C. plus 1 Tbsp. Ice Water

Directions

Mix sugar and salt into flour with whisk. Cut fat into flour with pastry cutter or two knives until pea-sized. Drizzle water into mixture and gather into ball with hands. Separate into two balls, refrigerate until pie filling is done.

Filling Ingredients

· 2 eggs

· 1/3 cup maple sugar

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

· 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

· 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

· ½ Cup Coconut Milk (in the can, not coconut milk drink)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375º

2. Mix all filling ingredients together in large bowl.

3. Roll out pie crust, cut out pumpkin shapes with cookie cutters. Place popsicle stick down on the bottom layer, then place 1-2 Tbsp. filling in the middle of the leaf. Place another pumpkin shape on top and gently crimp edges with fork or fingers. Cut vents, and brush top with milk. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mixture. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until crust is browned and flaky.

