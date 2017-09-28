Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

· 3 Cups AP Flour

· 2 tsp. Cinnamon

· 1 ½ tsp Baking Powder

· 1 ½ tsp. Baking Soda

· ¾ tsp. Salt

· ¾ tsp. Nutmeg

· ¾ tsp. Cloves

· ¼ Cup Cocoa Powder

· 6 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter, softened

· ¾ Cup Dark Brown Sugar

· ¾ Cup Sugar

· ½ Cup Vegetable Oil

· 3 Large Eggs

· 15 oz. Can Pumpkin Puree

· ½ Cup Milk

· Nonstick Spray

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder and soda, salt, spices, and cocoa.

2. In mixer, cream butter and sugars. Beat in oil, then eggs one at a time, beating between each addition. Add pumpkin and beat until incorporated. Beat in dry ingredients alternately with milk.

3. Preheat oven to 350⁰. Scoop batter onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in oven until a cake tester comes out clean, about 15-20 minutes. Cool.

4. Place frosting between two whoopie pies to create a sandwich.

Spiced Rum Buttercream

Ingredients

· 2 ½ pounds confectioners’ sugar

· 10 oz. shortening

· 10 oz. butter

· ½ tsp. salt

· 1 tsp. vanilla

· 1 tablespoon spiced rum

· ½ tsp. pumpkin spice

· 4 egg whites

· 1 ½ tsp. lemon juice

Directions

1. Cream together the shortening and butter until smooth. Add in confectioners’ sugar and mix in until well blended.

2. Add the egg whites, lemon juice, salt, and flavorings. Blend in at medium speed. Then mix at high speed until light and fluffy.

