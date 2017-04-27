WCNC
Quiche Eugene!

It's a versatile recipe you'll love

Name of dish:    QUICHE EUGENE 

Ingredients:

1)      12 oz. Baby Bella Mushrooms (cleaned and sliced thin)

2)      10-12 oz. fresh baby spinach

3)      2 Tbsp. butter

4)      1Tbsp. pure olive oil  (more on hand if needed)

5)      1tsp. garlic powder

6)      1 tsp. onion powder

7)      1 tsp. salt

8)      ½ tsp. ground pepper

9)      Approx. 2 Tbsp. Pecorino Romano grated cheese

10)   5 large beaten eggs

11)   3/4 cup of cream or half & half

12)   6-8 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese

13)   Butter or Olive Oil spray

14)   9-ince baking dish

 

Directions:

1)      Melt butter with olive oil in Lg. skillet

2)      Add mushrooms and sprinkle with ½ of spices, salt & pepper

3)      Sauté mushrooms on medium flame, uncovered,  until slightly tender (approx.. 5 min.)

4)      Add half of spinach to skillet, sprinkle rest of spices, salt & pepper

5)      Cover spinach and cook down (takes approx.. 30-45 seconds)

6)      Add balance of spinach and cover until cooked down (sprinkle more olive oil on spinach if needed)

7)      Place cooked vegetables in a bowl to cool down a bit for approx.. 5-10 min.

8)      Blend the Pecorino Romano cheese into the vegetable mixture

9)      In a small bowl, blend eggs and cream together.

10)   Place vegetables into 9-inch pie tin or baking dish

11)   Add the egg/cream mixture to cover vegetables (DO NOT FILL DISH TO THE TOP – LEAVE ROOM FOR CHEESE)

12)   Generously sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top to cover all ingredients

13)   With a fork, carefully pull out and “swirl” some spinach pieces above the cheese over parts of the entire dish. (This will create a most beautiful picturesque quiche when fully baked).

14)   Bake at 350 degrees for approx.. 45-55 minutes (ovens may vary).  Quiche is done when lightly browned on top and center looks and feels firm.  For food safety bake until center reaches 165 degrees.

 

#2  - RECIPE:  (side dish)

 

Name of dishMELLOW YELLOW SALAD TOSS ( Salad dressing )   

 

Ingredients:

1)      3 cups Spring Mix

2)      2 Tbsp. butter

3)      1 garlic clove (minced)

4)      ½ cup pure olive oil

5)      3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

6)      1 Tbsp. lemon juice

7)      2 tsp. sugar (or 1 packet sugar substitute)

8)      ½ tsp. ground mustard

9)      ½ cup slivered almonds (optional)

10)   Sliced strawberries, tangerine slices or fresh blueberries ( all optional)   

                                                                                                                                                                 

 

Directions: 

1)      Melt butter – set aside to cool

2)      In a jar with a tight fitting lid, OR a small bowl, mix ALL ingredients vigorously and drizzle over spring mix and fruit (if used)

3)      Lightly toss … ENJOY!

