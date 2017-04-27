Name of dish: QUICHE EUGENE
Ingredients:
1) 12 oz. Baby Bella Mushrooms (cleaned and sliced thin)
2) 10-12 oz. fresh baby spinach
3) 2 Tbsp. butter
4) 1Tbsp. pure olive oil (more on hand if needed)
5) 1tsp. garlic powder
6) 1 tsp. onion powder
7) 1 tsp. salt
8) ½ tsp. ground pepper
9) Approx. 2 Tbsp. Pecorino Romano grated cheese
10) 5 large beaten eggs
11) 3/4 cup of cream or half & half
12) 6-8 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese
13) Butter or Olive Oil spray
14) 9-ince baking dish
Directions:
1) Melt butter with olive oil in Lg. skillet
2) Add mushrooms and sprinkle with ½ of spices, salt & pepper
3) Sauté mushrooms on medium flame, uncovered, until slightly tender (approx.. 5 min.)
4) Add half of spinach to skillet, sprinkle rest of spices, salt & pepper
5) Cover spinach and cook down (takes approx.. 30-45 seconds)
6) Add balance of spinach and cover until cooked down (sprinkle more olive oil on spinach if needed)
7) Place cooked vegetables in a bowl to cool down a bit for approx.. 5-10 min.
8) Blend the Pecorino Romano cheese into the vegetable mixture
9) In a small bowl, blend eggs and cream together.
10) Place vegetables into 9-inch pie tin or baking dish
11) Add the egg/cream mixture to cover vegetables (DO NOT FILL DISH TO THE TOP – LEAVE ROOM FOR CHEESE)
12) Generously sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top to cover all ingredients
13) With a fork, carefully pull out and “swirl” some spinach pieces above the cheese over parts of the entire dish. (This will create a most beautiful picturesque quiche when fully baked).
14) Bake at 350 degrees for approx.. 45-55 minutes (ovens may vary). Quiche is done when lightly browned on top and center looks and feels firm. For food safety bake until center reaches 165 degrees.
#2 - RECIPE: (side dish)
Name of dish: MELLOW YELLOW SALAD TOSS ( Salad dressing )
Ingredients:
1) 3 cups Spring Mix
2) 2 Tbsp. butter
3) 1 garlic clove (minced)
4) ½ cup pure olive oil
5) 3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
6) 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
7) 2 tsp. sugar (or 1 packet sugar substitute)
8) ½ tsp. ground mustard
9) ½ cup slivered almonds (optional)
10) Sliced strawberries, tangerine slices or fresh blueberries ( all optional)
Directions:
1) Melt butter – set aside to cool
2) In a jar with a tight fitting lid, OR a small bowl, mix ALL ingredients vigorously and drizzle over spring mix and fruit (if used)
3) Lightly toss … ENJOY!
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs