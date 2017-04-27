www.danasquiche.com

Name of dish : QUICHE EUGENE

Ingredients:

1) 12 oz. Baby Bella Mushrooms (cleaned and sliced thin)

2) 10-12 oz. fresh baby spinach

3) 2 Tbsp. butter

4) 1Tbsp. pure olive oil (more on hand if needed)

5) 1tsp. garlic powder

6) 1 tsp. onion powder

7) 1 tsp. salt

8) ½ tsp. ground pepper

9) Approx. 2 Tbsp. Pecorino Romano grated cheese

10) 5 large beaten eggs

11) 3/4 cup of cream or half & half

12) 6-8 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese

13) Butter or Olive Oil spray

14) 9-ince baking dish

Directions:

1) Melt butter with olive oil in Lg. skillet

2) Add mushrooms and sprinkle with ½ of spices, salt & pepper

3) Sauté mushrooms on medium flame, uncovered , until slightly tender (approx.. 5 min.)

4) Add half of spinach to skillet, sprinkle rest of spices, salt & pepper

5) Cover spinach and cook down (takes approx.. 30-45 seconds)

6) Add balance of spinach and cover until cooked down (sprinkle more olive oil on spinach if needed)

7) Place cooked vegetables in a bowl to cool down a bit for approx.. 5-10 min.

8) Blend the Pecorino Romano cheese into the vegetable mixture

9) In a small bowl, blend eggs and cream together.

10) Place vegetables into 9-inch pie tin or baking dish

11) Add the egg/cream mixture to cover vegetables (DO NOT FILL DISH TO THE TOP – LEAVE ROOM FOR CHEESE)

12) Generously sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top to cover all ingredients

13) With a fork, carefully pull out and “swirl” some spinach pieces above the cheese over parts of the entire dish. (This will create a most beautiful picturesque quiche when fully baked).

14) Bake at 350 degrees for approx.. 45-55 minutes (ovens may vary). Quiche is done when lightly browned on top and center looks and feels firm. For food safety bake until center reaches 165 degrees.

#2 - RECIPE: (side dish)

Name of dish : MELLOW YELLOW SALAD TOSS ( Salad dressing )

Ingredients:

1) 3 cups Spring Mix

2) 2 Tbsp. butter

3) 1 garlic clove (minced)

4) ½ cup pure olive oil

5) 3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

6) 1 Tbsp. lemon juice

7) 2 tsp. sugar (or 1 packet sugar substitute)

8) ½ tsp. ground mustard

9) ½ cup slivered almonds (optional)

10) Sliced strawberries, tangerine slices or fresh blueberries ( all optional)

Directions:

1) Melt butter – set aside to cool

2) In a jar with a tight fitting lid, OR a small bowl, mix ALL ingredients vigorously and drizzle over spring mix and fruit (if used)

3) Lightly toss … ENJOY!

