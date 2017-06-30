Red White and Blue Party

Blueberry (or Blackberry) Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 Tbsp. Safflower Oil

· 1 Shallot, diced

· 4 Cloves Garlic, rough chop

· 1-2 Jalapenos, seeded and chopped

· 1/2 Cup Bourbon

· 2 Cups Blueberries or Blackberries

· 1/2 Cup Ketchup

· 1/3 Cup Cider Vinegar

· 2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

· 1 Tbsp. Molasses

· 1/8 tsp. Ground Allspice

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and just starting to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeno and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add bourbon, increase heat to high and bring to a boil; cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in blueberries, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, molasses and allspice; return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 20 minutes.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Pork Marinade Ingredients

· 1 Pork Loin, cut into large steaks

· 2 Tbsp. Soy Sauce or Tamari

· 2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

· ¼ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

· ¼ Cup Canola Oil

· 1-2 Tbsp. Whole Grain Mustard

· 2 Cloves Garlic, smashed

· 1 Sprig Rosemary, bruised

· Fresh Pepper to taste

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients in a large zip-top bag, add steak, seal removing as much air from the bag as possible, and mix by squeezing the bag. Marinate for at least one or two hours, preferably overnight.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from bag, wipe off excess marinade, and place on grill. Once you’ve achieved grill marks (about 2 minutes), rotate steak 45° and let sit another 2 minutes so you get cross hatch marks. Flip and repeat on other side. Internal temperature should reach 145° with a meat thermometer.

3. Let rest about five minutes, slice and enjoy!

Red, White and Bleu Slaw

Serves 8

Ingredients

· ¼ Head Red Cabbage, shredded

· ¼ Head Green Cabbage, shredded

· 1 Pear, cut into slivers

· 1/3 Cup Slivered Almonds, plus 2 Tbsp. for garnish

· 4 oz. Package Bleu Cheese, crumbled

· 1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

· 1 Tbsp. Sugar

· 2 tsp. Whole Grain Mustard

· ½ Cup Canola Oil

· Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

In large mixing bowl, toss together both cabbages, and almonds. Store pear in water bath with a little lemon juice until ready to use so it does not turn brown. In a bowl, mix together vinegar, sugar, mustard, blue cheese, and salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in oil while whisking to form an emulsion. Add pears to cabbage mixture, toss with vinaigrette. Garnish with almonds.

© 2017 WCNC.COM