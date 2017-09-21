Restaurant-Style Salmon with Tarragon Compound Butter

6 (6 ounce) Atlantic salmon fillets, skin on

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Preheat a cast iron skillet over high heat for 5 minutes. (Yes – 5 minutes.) The pan should be so hot that you cannot hold your hand over it for more than 5 seconds.

Remove salmon fillets from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before cooking. Lightly brush the flesh side of the fillet with the grapeseed oil. Sprinkle them with the salt and pepper.



When the skillet is SCREAMING hot, place the fillets, skin side down in the pan. Do not attempt to move them. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Using tongs, turn the fillets over with the skin side down and remove from heat. Carefully cover the pan with aluminum foil and place in preheated oven. Cook for 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Let sit, covered at room temperature until ready to serve.

Tarragon Compound Butter

½ cup of unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup green onions, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon tarragon, minced

Salt and pepper

Place softened butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until well combined.

Scrape the butter out of the bowl and onto one end of a piece of parchment paper. Form butter into a roll and twist the ends of the parchment. Place parchment wrapped butter in a freezer safe bag and freeze until ready to serve.

© 2017 WCNC.COM