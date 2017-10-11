www.queencitykitchen.com

Salisbury Steak with Mushroom-Onion Gravy and Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Makes 6 servings

1½ pounds ground beef

⅓ cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 garlic clove, mined

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup red wine

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups beef broth

Garlic Smashed Potatoes, recipe follows

Combine the ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, parsley, egg, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Shape the beef mixture into 6 oval-shaped patties, about ¾-inch thick.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the patties until browned, about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer the patties to a platter and keep warm. Add the onion and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, garlic and thyme, and cook one additional minute. Mix the wine and cornstarch in a small bowl until combined and add to the skillet. Stir in the beef broth and return the patties to the skillet. Bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the gravy is thickened and the patties are no longer pink, about 10 minutes.

Serve the Salisbury steak over garlic smashed potatoes.

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Makes 6 servings

2½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 garlic cloves, peeled

4 tablespoons butter

½ cup heavy cream

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground pepper

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and boil until soft, about 20 minutes. A fork should go through the potatoes without any resistance.

Meanwhile, heat the butter and cream in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until the butter is melted. Do not boil.

Drain the potatoes well and return to the pot. Use a potato masher to smash the hot potatoes until smooth. A few soft lumps are okay. Mix in the cream mixture, just until blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

