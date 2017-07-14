WCNC
Close
Weather Alert Heat Advisory
Close

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs help area youth

See why it's a home away from home for kids

WCNC 12:47 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

www.bgccharlotte.org

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories