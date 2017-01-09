WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 48 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Save big with 50 Floor

Guest is Guenn Schneider

WCNC 12:24 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Call 50 Floor at 877-50-Floor or visit www.50Floor.com


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories