Close Save money on energy with Power Home Solar Reduce your power bill and get a tax credit too WCNC 3:31 PM. EST January 05, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Power Home Solar1-800-solar-15www.powerhome.com © 2018 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What you need to know about the flu Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte String of robberies in South End community Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting Active shooter training in the wake of attack More Stories Panovich: Icy mix possible Monday morning in Charlotte Jan. 5, 2018, 6:26 p.m. Steve Smith donates $2,000 to help CMPD give… Jan. 5, 2018, 5:53 p.m. Mom claims teacher locked 5-year-old out of classroom Jan. 5, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs