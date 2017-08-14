Save on back to school clothes

© 2017 WCNC.COM
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
1 killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WB
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Fans want the PGA Championship back in Charlotte
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
1 shot during attempted robbery
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Charlottesville
-
Body of man found in Union Co. pond ID'ed by deputies
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
More Stories
-
Ric Flair hospitalized, facing 'tough medical…Aug 14, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
-
President Trump denounces racism after…Aug 14, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
No bail for Charlottesville car attack suspect James FieldsAug 14, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs