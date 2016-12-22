Scalloped Potatoes Recipe with Leeks and Thyme
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 1 hour 15 mins
Serves: 6
INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons butter plus more for baking dish
1 cup finely chopped leeks (if needed, sweet onion may be substituted)
2 cloves garlic, grated/minced
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2½ pounds yellow/golden potatoes, peeled and sliced thin
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 350-degrees F.
Coat 8x8-inch baking dish with butter.
Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add butter. When butter has melted, add leeks; cook, stirring for 2 minutes.
Add garlic, thyme, continue to cook, stirring for 30 seconds.
Stir in milk, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
Add potatoes; stir to coat potatoes.
Transfer mixture to prepared dish, spreading potatoes evenly in dish.
Bake until potatoes are done, lightly brown and bubbly, about 1 hour.
Baste after about 45 minutes of cooking.
Let cool slightly before serving.
