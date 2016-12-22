www.chefjillakerray.com

Scalloped Potatoes Recipe with Leeks and Thyme

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 1 hour 15 mins

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons butter plus more for baking dish

1 cup finely chopped leeks (if needed, sweet onion may be substituted)

2 cloves garlic, grated/minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2½ pounds yellow/golden potatoes, peeled and sliced thin

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350-degrees F.

Coat 8x8-inch baking dish with butter.

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add butter. When butter has melted, add leeks; cook, stirring for 2 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme, continue to cook, stirring for 30 seconds.

Stir in milk, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

Add potatoes; stir to coat potatoes.

Transfer mixture to prepared dish, spreading potatoes evenly in dish.

Bake until potatoes are done, lightly brown and bubbly, about 1 hour.

Baste after about 45 minutes of cooking.

Let cool slightly before serving.