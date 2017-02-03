WCNC
Seared tuna

Guest is Chef Bill Bigham

www.chefbillbigham.com

Seared Tuna on Sweet and Sour Slaw

 

Makes 36 servings

 

Ingredients

 

Olive oil                    2 tablespoons

Tuna, steak                       12 ounces

Sweet/Sour Sauce,                 4 ounces 

Slaw                         1 bag

Salt                         2 tablespoons

Pepper                            1 tablespoon

 

Method of Preparation

 

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Cut tuna steak into ½” strips

Season tuna strips with salt and pepper

Heat sauté pan over a high heat and quickly sear seasoned tuna on each side 

Remove from heat and let cool

Add sweet and sour sauce to the slaw

Cut the cooled seared tuna into ½” squares

Serve squares of tuna on a small bed of dressed slaw

