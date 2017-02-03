Seared Tuna on Sweet and Sour Slaw
Makes 36 servings
Ingredients
Olive oil 2 tablespoons
Tuna, steak 12 ounces
Sweet/Sour Sauce, 4 ounces
Slaw 1 bag
Salt 2 tablespoons
Pepper 1 tablespoon
Method of Preparation
Gather all ingredients and equipment
Cut tuna steak into ½” strips
Season tuna strips with salt and pepper
Heat sauté pan over a high heat and quickly sear seasoned tuna on each side
Remove from heat and let cool
Add sweet and sour sauce to the slaw
Cut the cooled seared tuna into ½” squares
Serve squares of tuna on a small bed of dressed slaw
Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs