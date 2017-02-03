www.chefbillbigham.com

Seared Tuna on Sweet and Sour Slaw

Makes 36 servings

Ingredients

Olive oil 2 tablespoons

Tuna, steak 12 ounces

Sweet/Sour Sauce, 4 ounces

Slaw 1 bag

Salt 2 tablespoons

Pepper 1 tablespoon

Method of Preparation

Gather all ingredients and equipment

Cut tuna steak into ½” strips

Season tuna strips with salt and pepper

Heat sauté pan over a high heat and quickly sear seasoned tuna on each side

Remove from heat and let cool

Add sweet and sour sauce to the slaw

Cut the cooled seared tuna into ½” squares

Serve squares of tuna on a small bed of dressed slaw

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved