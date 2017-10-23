WCNC
Send a little bit of home to troops from the tar heel state

Operation North State sends boxes packed with items made and produced in North Carolina to our military service men and women.

WCNC 12:40 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

www.operationnorthstate.com

