Sheet Pan Apple & Brie Stuffed Chicken

Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Prep: 15m

Cook: 30m

Yield: 2-4

◦ For the marinade:

◦ 2 garlic cloves, minced

◦ 1 tsp olive oil

◦ 1 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard

◦ 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

◦ 1 1/2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

◦ 1/2 tsp salt

◦ 1/2 tsp pepper

◦ For the chicken & veggies:

◦ 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (16oz total)

◦ 1/2 lb sweet potatoes, chopped

◦ 1/2 lb brussels sprouts, halved

◦ 1/2 tbsp olive oil

◦ 1/2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

◦ salt and pepper, to taste

◦ 2 Ioz Brie, divided

◦ 1/4 cup arugula, divided

◦ 1/2 small Granny Smith or any variety dense apple, thinly sliced and divided

Directions:r

1 Combine all marinade ingredients (garlic, 1 tsp olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, 1 1/2 tbsp thyme, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper) in a gallon-size ziplock bag. Add chicken to ziplock bag and gently toss to coat. Place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 4 hours) to allow chicken to marinade.

2 Once chicken has marinated and you're ready to cook, preheat the oven to 425 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

3 Toss potatoes and brussels sprouts with 1/2 tbsp olive oil and 1/2 tbsp chopped thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange veggies in a single layer on a baking sheet, leaving a space in the center of the pan for the chicken.

4 Remove chicken from ziplock bag and transfer to cutting board. Discard marinade.

5 Place the palm of your non-dominant hand on top of one chicken breast and gently apply pressure pressure. Use a sharp knife to make a horizontal lengthwise slit along the side of the breast, being careful not to cut all the way through the breast. Open the breast up so that it resembles a butterfly (or a book- whichever analogy works for you). Repeat with the other breast.

6 On one side of the chicken, lay out half of your apple slices. Top with half of the brie and half of the arugula. Carefully fold the other side of the chicken back over on top of the filling (aka "close the book"). Place 2-3 toothpicks through the chicken to secure. Repeat this process with the other chicken breast.

7 Carefully transfer both chicken breasts to the center of the baking sheet.

8 Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, flip potatoes and brussels sprouts, and return to oven. Bake an additional 8-10 minutes, until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 F.

