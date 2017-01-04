Sheet Pan Chicken With Fennel and Orange

By Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Cook time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

8-10 Chicken Drumsticks (or substitute breasts, thighs or wings)

1 Bulb Fennel, sliced

1 Onion, sliced

3 Garlic Cloves, sliced

3 Potatoes (medium sized), Cubed

Zest of 1 Orange

Juice of half an Orange (about ¼ C)

2 oranges sliced

1 tsp Coarse Sea Salt

¼ tsp Thyme, dried

¼ tsp Black Pepper, freshly ground

2 TBSP olive oil

2 TBSP chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions;

Preheat oven to 400.

Place chicken legs on sheet pan. Spread vegetables around and in between legs on pan.

In a small bowl whisk together orange juice, zest, thyme and olive oil. Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Season everything with salt and pepper.

Roast at 400 for 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (temp of 165 in deepest part) and vegetables have browned a bit.

If you like your dish extra crispy, place pan under broiler for 5 minutes or so.