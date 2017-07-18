Shrimp and herb potato salad

www.chefmonicalive.com

Festive Herbed Potato & Shrimp Salad

Yield 6 servings

Ingredients

· 1 lbs. Large Raw Shrimp; peeled, deveined, tails removed

· 2 lbs. Yukon Gold Potatoes, cleaned, cut into bite size cubes

· 4 ears Fresh Corn on the Cob

· 1 Red Onion, small thin slices

· 3 Tbsp. of Dried Italian Seasoning, divided

· 1 bunch of Fresh Basil, reserve a flower bud for garnish

· 2 ½ cups of Favorite Italian Dressing

· 1 Fresh Lemon, Juice and Zest

· Kosher Salt and Black Pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Prepare grill to cook corn and shrimp.

2. Toss shrimp in 2 Tbsp. of EVOO, 1 Tbsp. of Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.

3. Peel husk off ears of corn; leaving a thin layer still covering the cob. Next, submerge fresh corn into cold water for 30 minutes.

4. Remove corn from water bath and grill for about 15 minutes. Turn corn to grill on all sides, remove from grill and set aside for 5 minutes. Remove husk and butter the corn. Cut off cub when cool enough to handle.

5. Put potatoes in a pot of cold, salted water then place on stove top, boil until potatoes are tender then strain water off potatoes.

6. Then, layer potatoes across a sheet pan covered with parchment paper and allow to cool. Set aside until ready to mix potato salad together.

7. Toss potatoes, shrimp, red onions, fresh corn and dressing together to coat.

8. Serve room immediately or refrigerate and eat cold later.

