Chimichurri Sirloin Meatballs with a habanero tomato sauce
Ingredients:
1lb ground beef sirloin
3 tbsp. store bought chimichurri
Seasoned Salt TT
Olive oil
¼ cup of Worcestershire
¼ cup of small diced yellow onion
¼ cup of fine chopped garlic
2 eggs
1 cup of plain bread crumbs
Habanero tomato Sauce
1 can tomato sauce
1 habanero
¼ cup of chopped parsley
¼ cup chopped garlic
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
- Heat small sauté pan with olive oil over medium heat
- Sautee garlic and onions, until onions are translucent. Remove from heat and cool.
- Combine beef, chimichurri, Worcestershire, eggs, bread crumbs, cooked onion, cooked garlic and seasoned salt.
- Mix meat and seasonings together and form meatballs.
- Heat pan to medium high heat and then add olive oil
- When the oil starts to move like water in pan, begin to pan sear meatballs 4-5 mins on each side. The meat balls will not be completely cooked; that’s ok.
- Transfer par cooked meat balls to a baking pan, bake meat balls for an additional 20 mins. Depending on the size of the meat balls, you may need keep the meatballs in the oven longer.
- While the meatballs are in the oven, combine all tomato sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Once the sauce has come to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes. Ideally you want the flavor from the whole habanero to infuse in the tomato sauce. For more of that habanero flavor, simmer longer.
- Once the meat balls are cooked, garnish with chimichurri and serve over tomato sauce.
