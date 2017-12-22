WCNC
Sirloin meatballs

William Williams has the recipe

WCNC 1:47 PM. EST December 22, 2017

www.seasonedprovisions.com  

Chimichurri Sirloin Meatballs with a habanero tomato sauce

 

Ingredients:

 

1lb ground beef sirloin

3 tbsp. store bought chimichurri

Seasoned Salt TT

Olive oil

¼ cup of Worcestershire

¼ cup of small diced yellow onion

¼ cup of fine chopped garlic

2 eggs

1 cup of plain bread crumbs

 

Habanero tomato Sauce

1 can tomato sauce

1 habanero

¼ cup of chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped garlic

 

Directions:

 

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Heat small sauté pan with olive oil over medium heat
  3. Sautee garlic and onions, until onions are translucent. Remove from heat and cool.
  4. Combine beef, chimichurri, Worcestershire, eggs, bread crumbs, cooked onion, cooked garlic and seasoned salt.
  5. Mix meat and seasonings together and form meatballs.
  6. Heat pan to medium high heat and then add olive oil
  7. When the oil starts to move like water in pan, begin to pan sear meatballs 4-5 mins on each side. The meat balls will not be completely cooked; that’s ok.
  8. Transfer par cooked meat balls to a baking pan, bake meat balls for an additional 20 mins. Depending on the size of the meat balls, you may need keep the meatballs in the oven longer.
  9. While the meatballs are in the oven, combine all tomato sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Once the sauce has come to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes. Ideally you want the flavor from the whole habanero to infuse in the tomato sauce. For more of that habanero flavor, simmer longer.
  10. Once the meat balls are cooked, garnish with chimichurri and serve over tomato sauce.

