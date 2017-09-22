www.jilldahan.com

Smashed Potato Fall Fry Up

Serves about 4

1-1 1/4 lb yukon gold, red, or purple small potatoes

1/4-1/3 lb shitake or wild mushrooms, wiped off with a damp paper towel

1/4 lb chorizo or fragrant salami

4 sprigs rosemary or sage

2 tbsp each of butter and avocado oil

a pinch of sea salt to taste

Bake the potatoes in the oven at 375F for 20-25 minutes until soft when squeezed. Remove and place in a baking pan with a tablespoon each of melted butter and oil. Smash each potato with the bottom of a glass, drizzle with the rest of the butter and oil, sprinkle with salt, and return to the oven for another 20-25 minutes until browned. In a frying pan saute the chorizo until its starting to crisp and then add in the mushrooms and cook until they are lightly browned. Tuck the mushrooms around the potatoes, sprinkle the chorizo over the top, garnish with rosemary or sage, and serve warm.

© 2017 WCNC.COM