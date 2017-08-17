Miso Marinated NY Strip Steak with Soba Noodle Salad Betty - 4 Servings

Ingredients:

Quick Asian Slaw – Recipe below

Miso Marinated New York Strip Steak – Recipe below

10 oz dried soba noodles

1 T Asian toasted sesame oil

2 T good quality low sodium soy sauce (preferably Kikkoman Green label)

Cilantro (optional)

For the Quick Asian Slaw:

1 pound (one small head) cabbage, quartered, cored and thinly shredded

1 ¾ C finely julienned carrots (1-2 medium carrots)

1 or 2 jalapeno pepper, seeded, veins removed and finely diced or substitute with green bell pepper

1 T kosher salt

Dressing:

1 T finely minced or grated fresh ginger

3/4 C sugar or combination sugar and honey

3/4 C white vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tsp Asian sesame oil

In a colander, toss shredded cabbage, carrots, and jalapeno with 1 kosher salt. Let vegetables sit and drain for about 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine ginger, sugar, vinegar and sesame oil in a large bowl. Stir to combine. After 30 minutes, add drained vegetables to the dressing in bowl. If the sugar is not all dissolved, it will dissolve as slaw marinates. Let slaw marinate at least 30 minutes or make ahead up to 2 days and store in frig, tossing occasionally to coat vegetables with dressing.

Miso Marinated New York Strip Steak:

Two 1- 1½“thick boneless New York Strip Steaks (about 14 oz each), trimmed of fat and silver skin

Marinade:

2 T white shiro miso

3 T sugar

1/2 tsp finely minced or grated fresh garlic

1/2 tsp finely minced or grated fresh ginger

2 T mirin (sweetened rice wine)

2 tsp Asian toasted sesame oil

1 tsp soy sauce

Place trimmed steaks in a zip type plastic bag. Combine and whisk all marinade ingredients well and pour over steaks and spread the marinade evenly around the steaks. Squeeze out as much air as possible from the bag and zip tightly. Set aside to marinate in refrigerator at least 2 -6 hours.

Prepare Soba Noodles:

While the slaw and steaks are marinating, cook soba noodles in boiling water for about 2 minutes till al dente (do not overcook). Drain in colander and run cold water over noodles to rinse off some of the starch and to cool noodles. Shake colander well to remove excess water. Blot noodles with paper towels. Toss noodles with the soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.

Prepare a fire in a charcoal grill (or preheat gas grill) or preheat a cast iron skillet over the stove. Sear the steaks about 2½ -3 minutes on each side for medium rare (internal temperature of about 125⁰F), slightly longer for medium. Remove to cutting board and let rest for 7-8 minutes. Slice on the bias into 1/4” slices.

To Serve: Toss soba noodles with desired amount of slaw. Serve with sliced steak.

Note: There may be extra slaw which will keep covered in the refrigerator up to a week. It is delicious served on a burger or in a sandwich.

© 2017 WCNC.COM