Brown Rice Southwest Lunch Bowl
Rice Ingredients
· 1 Tbsp. Oil
· 1 Sweet Onion, diced
· 2 Cups Brown Basmati Rice (about 1 pound)
· 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
· 4 Cups Chicken or Veggie Stock
Directions
1. In a medium pot, sweat onions in oil. Add rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes until slightly browned. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and place a lid on the pot. Simmer until all liquid has absorbed (about 45-50 minutes).
Bowl Ingredients
· 2 Cups Baby Spinach (you can use lettuce)
· 1/2 Onion, large dice
· 1/2 Cup Zucchini, sliced
· 1/2 Cup Summer Squash, sliced
· 1 Large Mushroom, Sliced
· 1 Red Pepper, roasted and sliced
· 1 Clove Garlic, minced
· 1 tsp. Canola Oil
· 1/2 Cup Black Beans
· 1/2 Tsp. Mexican Spice Mix
· 1/4 Cup Vegetable Stock
· 4 Large Cherry Tomatoes, quartered
· 1/4 Cup Diced Mango or Banana
· 2 Tbsp. Greek Yogurt
· 1/4 Tsp. Curry Powder
· 1 Avocado, diced
Directions
1. Heat oil in large skillet over med-high heat. Add onions, zucchini, summer squash, cook until starting to brown, add mushrooms, toss. Once mushrooms are soft, add garlic, beans, peppers, spice mix, and a splash of stock. Cook until stock has evaporated off. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
2. Fill a large bowl with a scoop of quinoa. Top with spinach leaves, add tomatoes and mango. Top salad with vegetables. Mix curry powder into Greek Yogurt, place on top of the vegetables. Top with avocado.
