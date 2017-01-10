Brown Rice Southwest Lunch Bowl

Rice Ingredients

· 1 Tbsp. Oil

· 1 Sweet Onion, diced

· 2 Cups Brown Basmati Rice (about 1 pound)

· 4 Cloves Garlic, minced

· 4 Cups Chicken or Veggie Stock

Directions

1. In a medium pot, sweat onions in oil. Add rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes until slightly browned. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and place a lid on the pot. Simmer until all liquid has absorbed (about 45-50 minutes).

Bowl Ingredients

· 2 Cups Baby Spinach (you can use lettuce)

· 1/2 Onion, large dice

· 1/2 Cup Zucchini, sliced

· 1/2 Cup Summer Squash, sliced

· 1 Large Mushroom, Sliced

· 1 Red Pepper, roasted and sliced

· 1 Clove Garlic, minced

· 1 tsp. Canola Oil

· 1/2 Cup Black Beans

· 1/2 Tsp. Mexican Spice Mix

· 1/4 Cup Vegetable Stock

· 4 Large Cherry Tomatoes, quartered

· 1/4 Cup Diced Mango or Banana

· 2 Tbsp. Greek Yogurt

· 1/4 Tsp. Curry Powder

· 1 Avocado, diced

Directions

1. Heat oil in large skillet over med-high heat. Add onions, zucchini, summer squash, cook until starting to brown, add mushrooms, toss. Once mushrooms are soft, add garlic, beans, peppers, spice mix, and a splash of stock. Cook until stock has evaporated off. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

2. Fill a large bowl with a scoop of quinoa. Top with spinach leaves, add tomatoes and mango. Top salad with vegetables. Mix curry powder into Greek Yogurt, place on top of the vegetables. Top with avocado.