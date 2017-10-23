WCNC
Spaetzle

October 23, 2017

www.communityculinary.org

Spaetzle

 

4 c flour

1 c buttermilk

8 eggs

2 t nutmeg

1 t salt

1 t white pepper

 

Combine flour with spices

Combine eggs and buttermilk

Bring wet and dry together

 

 

