Spicy Tuna Poke (pronounced POH-keh) Bowl

Serving Size: 1

Tuna Marinade

¼ - ½ lb sushi-grade, grade one, wild caught tuna, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon EACH: sea salt, ground ginger

Juice from 1/2 lime

Dash garlic powder

Veggies

Carrots, cut into thin strips

Cucumber, cut into thin strips

Bell pepper, cut into thin strips

Avocado, cut into small pieces

(you can really use any vegetables you’d like!)

Additional Ingredients & Toppings

Brown Rice (1/4 cup uncooked = 1/2 cup cooked)

Sesame seeds

Green onion, cut into small pieces

Spicy Mayo (1 tablespoon mayo + 2 teaspoons sriracha)

Nori, cut into strips

Whisk together marinade ingredients in a medium sized bowl, and add the chopped tuna pieces. Gently stir together to dress the tuna. Store in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour.

In a bowl, add rice, veggies, tuna (with marinate). Top with spicy mayo, green onions, sesame seeds, and/or nori.

