Spicy Tuna Poke (pronounced POH-keh) Bowl
Serving Size: 1
Tuna Marinade
¼ - ½ lb sushi-grade, grade one, wild caught tuna, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tablespoons coconut aminos
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 teaspoon EACH: sea salt, ground ginger
Juice from 1/2 lime
Dash garlic powder
Veggies
Carrots, cut into thin strips
Cucumber, cut into thin strips
Bell pepper, cut into thin strips
Avocado, cut into small pieces
(you can really use any vegetables you’d like!)
Additional Ingredients & Toppings
Brown Rice (1/4 cup uncooked = 1/2 cup cooked)
Sesame seeds
Green onion, cut into small pieces
Spicy Mayo (1 tablespoon mayo + 2 teaspoons sriracha)
Nori, cut into strips
Whisk together marinade ingredients in a medium sized bowl, and add the chopped tuna pieces. Gently stir together to dress the tuna. Store in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour.
In a bowl, add rice, veggies, tuna (with marinate). Top with spicy mayo, green onions, sesame seeds, and/or nori.
