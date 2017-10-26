Super Delicious Squash Pizza

Makes one 7x11 inch pizza

Crust

2 cups grated zucchini squash

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan

1/2 cup grated monterey jack chili cheese

1 large egg

1 large garlic clove crushed

3 tbsp fine cornmeal

1 tsp oregano

One idea for Topping

1 cup grated cheddar or tasty cheese

1 red pepper finely sliced

1/2 red onion finely sliced

For the crust, squeeze grated zucchini in a paper towel to remove excess water. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and spread thinly about 1/4 inch thick on a piece of backing parchment. Top with the vegetables and bake at 400F for 20-25 minutes on the bottom rung of the oven until starting to brown. Top with cheese and bake another 10-15 minutes until bubbling! Serve hot or room temperature!

