Super Delicious Squash Pizza
Makes one 7x11 inch pizza
Crust
2 cups grated zucchini squash
1/4 cup finely grated parmesan
1/2 cup grated monterey jack chili cheese
1 large egg
1 large garlic clove crushed
3 tbsp fine cornmeal
1 tsp oregano
One idea for Topping
1 cup grated cheddar or tasty cheese
1 red pepper finely sliced
1/2 red onion finely sliced
For the crust, squeeze grated zucchini in a paper towel to remove excess water. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and spread thinly about 1/4 inch thick on a piece of backing parchment. Top with the vegetables and bake at 400F for 20-25 minutes on the bottom rung of the oven until starting to brown. Top with cheese and bake another 10-15 minutes until bubbling! Serve hot or room temperature!
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs