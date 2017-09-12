Steak and Shrimp Kabobs

Ribbon Steak Asian Kabobs

Asian marinade: make day ahead, pour over a top round (otherwise known as London Broil) large peeled shrimp in Ziploc bag 24 hours ahead of grilling, reserve some marinade for basting during and after grilling. Great alternative store supplied marinade is SoyVay.

• 1 cup low salt soy sauce

• ½ cup lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. grated ginger or 1 tsp. ginger powder

• 1 cup pineapple juice

• 2 tbsp. minced garlic

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 tsp. red wine

• 1 sliced green onion

• (for heat add 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper)

Assembly

• Use flat sabre-like skewers

• Cut meat against the grain into ¼ inch “ribbons”

• Ingredients: slice red onion into 1/4s, mushroom caps, cut mini-peppers in half and de-seed. Pre-roast creamer potatoes until soft, and let cool.

• Slide onto each skewer the end of each ribbon, then the center, then the end so it resembles an “M” on the skewer, then alternate with ingredients above.

• Baste each skewer 10 minutes before grilling.

• Do not overstuff the skewer making sure items are not pushed hard together, letting each ingredient slightly touch the next item.

Grilling: set fire up for direct heat, 350 degrees

• Oil grill grate with vegetable or toasted sesame oil, place skewer on.

• Grill on direct heat and baste 1-2 times. After 5-7 minutes turn over, baste 1-2 times, cook another 5-7 minutes until meat is desired doneness. Baste again and serve immediately.

Cajun Shrimp Kabobs Cajun marinade: make day ahead, pour over large peeled shrimp in Ziploc bag 2 hours ahead of grilling, reserve some marinade for basting during and after grilling. • ½ cup sesame oil • ¼ cup vinegar • 3 tbsp. minced garlic • 1 tsp. each oregano, thyme, black pepper • 1 tbsp. onion powder and cayenne pepper • 1 tbsp. horseradish • 2 tsp. each seasoned salt and paprika • ½ cup lime juice Assembly • Use flat sabre-like skewers • Ingredients: slice red onion into 1/4s, cut fresh pineapple chunks, mushroom caps, cut minipeppers in half and de-seed (optional ingredients jalapeno. Pre-roast creamer potatoes until soft, and let cool. • Slide onto each skewer shrimp (place flat, skewer through side of shrimp) and ingredients above. • Baste each skewer 10 minutes before grilling. • Do not overstuff the skewer making sure items are not pushed hard together, letting each ingredient slightly touch the next item. Grilling: set fire up for direct heat, 350 degrees • Oil grill grate with vegetable or toasted sesame oil, place skewer on. • Grill on direct heat and baste 1-2 times. After 3 minutes turn over, baste 1-2 times, cook another 3 minutes or until shrimp are semi-firm but not hard. Baste again and serve immediately.

