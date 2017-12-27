Steak Pizzaiola
Makes 4 servings
1 ½ pounds (1-inch thick) boneless ribeye steak, at room temperature
Kosher salt
Coarse-ground pepper
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and sliced
3 garlic cloves, smashed
½ cup dry white wine
1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Pinch of red pepper flakes
4 large fresh basil leaves, torn
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Parmesan cheese, for serving
Season the steak generously with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak to the pan and cook until browned, 2-3 minutes per side. Transfer the steak to a plate and keep warm. Add the onion and peppers to the skillet and cook until tender, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook one additional minute. Add the wine and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomatoes, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Bring the sauce to a simmer and add the steak and any accumulated juices. Cook the steak, turning once, until medium rare, about 7 minutes.
Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest about 5 minutes. Continue simmering the sauce until thickened, about 3 additional minutes. Stir in the basil and parsley.
Thinly slice the steak against the grain and divide among plates. Top with the sauce and serve with parmesan cheese.
