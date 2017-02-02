www.wholefoodsmarket.com/saludcharlotte

Steamed Mussels with White Wine

Ingredients

· 4 pounds mussels, preferably small cultivated washed and cleaned

· 1 pinch saffron threads

· 4 large shallots, chopped

· 2 cups dry white wine

· 1 bunch parsley, coarsely chopped

· 4 tablespoons butter

· Sea salt

· Freshly ground pepper

· Crusty French bread, sliced 1-inch thick for serving

Directions

1. In a pot about 2 times the size of your mussels, combine the shallots and wine. Cover the pot and simmer over moderate heat for about 5 minutes. Add the parsley and then the mussels. Cover the pot, turn the heat to medium-high, and steam for about 4 minutes. Stir the pot placing the mussels that were on top on the bottom and vice versa. Simmer until all the mussels have opened, about 2 minutes more.

2. Scoop the mussels with a slotted spoon or a wire spider into large, hot bowls, discarding any mussels that did not open. Whisk in the butter into the hot liquid and season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle some of the hot liquid over the mussels into each bowl. Serve with crusty bread.

Tenderloin with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 8 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

· 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into pieces

· 1/4 cup minced shallots

· 1 teaspoon minced garlic

· 1/2 cup Madeira wine

· 1 cup beef stock

· 1/4 cup heavy cream

· 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

· 1 teaspoon drained and crushed green peppercorns

· 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, garnish

Directions

1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Season both sides of the beef lightly with the salt and pepper. Add the medallions to the pan and cook for 2 1/2 minutes (or until well-browned) on the first side and 2 minutes on the second side. Transfer to a large plate and cover to keep warm.

2. Turn off the heat and add the shallots to the pan. Cook until softened. Add the garlic, cook until fragrant. Deglaze the pan with the wine and simmer until reduced to a syrupy consistency. Add the stock, bring to a boil, and cook until reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add the cream and mustard, whisking to incorporate. Add the tablespoon of butter, whisking to incorporate. Stir in the green peppercorns. Return the beef medallions and any accumulated juices to the pan and cook until the meat is just warmed through, about 30 seconds. Top with parsley, serve immediately.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved