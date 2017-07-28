WCNC
Close

Sticky Biscuits

A chef from the Asbury shares why people can't get enough of these tasty treats.

WCNC 12:56 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

www.asbury.com

 

 

Sticky Biscuits

From Chef Matthew Krenz at The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel

 

 

This riff on a mini-cinnamon roll will not disappoint.

 

Biscuit Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

¼ cup sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup butter

1 ½ cups buttermilk

 

Cinnamon Roll Filling:

1 ¼ cups brown sugar

¾ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup honey

4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

 

1 cup chopped country ham

 

Goat Cheese Icing:

½ cup goat cheese

¼ cup heavy cream

 

Fresh herbs (optional)

 

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut the butter into ½-inch cubes. Mix on low speed with a mixer until the flour is a coarse “cornmeal” texture. Add buttermilk until mixture is moistened throughout. Transfer dough onto a floured workspace, and knead until smooth. Roll dough to a rectangle of ¼- to ½-inch thickness.

 

Combine all ingredients in the Cinnamon Roll Filling in a bowl. Sprinkle the Cinnamon Roll Filling evenly over the biscuit dough. Top with country ham.

 

Beginning at one long side of dough, roll up dough tightly, jelly-roll fashion; pinch seam to seal. Cut dough into 2-inch slices. Arrange slices, cut side up, in a greased cupcake/mini-muffin pan.

 

Bake at 325 degrees for 6 to 10 minutes or until done. Whisk together goat cheese and heavy cream to make icing. Remove biscuits from pan; drizzle with Goat Cheese Icing. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve warm.

 

Yield: 8 to 10 biscuits

 

Note: In the restaurant, Chef Krenz uses Benton’s 14-month aged country ham. You can use country ham pieces from the flat packages in the supermarket and chop it.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories