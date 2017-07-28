Sticky Biscuits
From Chef Matthew Krenz at The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel
This riff on a mini-cinnamon roll will not disappoint.
Biscuit Dough:
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
¼ cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup butter
1 ½ cups buttermilk
Cinnamon Roll Filling:
1 ¼ cups brown sugar
¾ cup unsalted butter
¼ cup honey
4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup chopped country ham
Goat Cheese Icing:
½ cup goat cheese
¼ cup heavy cream
Fresh herbs (optional)
Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl. Cut the butter into ½-inch cubes. Mix on low speed with a mixer until the flour is a coarse “cornmeal” texture. Add buttermilk until mixture is moistened throughout. Transfer dough onto a floured workspace, and knead until smooth. Roll dough to a rectangle of ¼- to ½-inch thickness.
Combine all ingredients in the Cinnamon Roll Filling in a bowl. Sprinkle the Cinnamon Roll Filling evenly over the biscuit dough. Top with country ham.
Beginning at one long side of dough, roll up dough tightly, jelly-roll fashion; pinch seam to seal. Cut dough into 2-inch slices. Arrange slices, cut side up, in a greased cupcake/mini-muffin pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for 6 to 10 minutes or until done. Whisk together goat cheese and heavy cream to make icing. Remove biscuits from pan; drizzle with Goat Cheese Icing. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve warm.
Yield: 8 to 10 biscuits
Note: In the restaurant, Chef Krenz uses Benton’s 14-month aged country ham. You can use country ham pieces from the flat packages in the supermarket and chop it.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs