Close Strengthening and stretching our hands Guest is Kathy Joy WCNC 12:28 PM. EST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Body & Soul Senior Fitnesswww.bodyandsoulseniorfitness.org704-277-3267 Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teacher greets students with unique handshake Police: Student attacked at Davidson College Six-year-old flown to hospital after fire Medicine putting pet health at risk? Person points gun, shoots in road rage case Officer-involved shooting in Lincolnton Scared Straight: A weekend behind bars 5th grader Denise Hart discusses Mr. White's classroom Is tax prep worth it? CMPD searching for robbery suspect More Stories Ofificials: 7-year-old burned in NoDa apartment fire Feb. 6, 2017, 4:37 a.m. GAME BLOG: Patriots win Super Bowl LI, 34-28, in… Feb. 5, 2017, 4:52 p.m. Northwest Charlotte 7-Eleven robbed, police say Feb. 6, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs