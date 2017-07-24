Summer Vegetable Risotto

Serves 2 as a main course





4 ½ cups homemade or less sodium store-bought vegetable stock , more if needed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup Arborio rice

½ cup dry vermouth

1 cup fresh spinach, washed, stems removed, and cut into thin strips (chiffonade)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste



Heat the vegetable stock in a medium saucepan until hot, but not boiling.

Melt two tablespoons of the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, and rosemary. Cook for about three minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the diced tomato and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic and cook briefly until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the Arborio rice and sauté for 3 minutes until the center of each grain is opaque and the edge of each grain is translucent.

Pour in the vermouth and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Continue stirring until the rice has almost completely absorbed the vermouth.

Add the vegetable stock in ladlefuls, stirring well after each addition. Don’t add the next ladleful of stock until the previous ladleful has been incorporated.

Continue adding stock until the rice is al dente. Stir in the spinach. Add more stock as needed until the risotto is to your liking. You do not need to use all the vegetable stock. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and the remaining tablespoon of butter. Remove the risotto from the heat and season it to taste with salt and pepper. Cover for five minutes to let the flavors meld before serving.





Grilled Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

Serves 2-3

1 lb (16/20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on

Zest from 1 lemon

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat leaf parsley

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Vegetable or canola oil, for brushing grill



In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, garlic, parsley, and olive oil. Add the shrimp to the mixture and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1½ hours.



Remove the shrimp from the marinade. Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Brush the grill with a little oil. Add the shrimp and cook for about 2 minutes on each side until tails are lightly charred and the shrimp are cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the grill and serve immediately.

