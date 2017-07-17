Sweet Corn and Leek Chowder

Sweet corn & leek chowder – Chef Mary Coggins

Veggies featured by The Produce Box:

Users can use CHEFMARY to get FREE enrollment ($20 Offer)

This sweet corn & leek chowder showcases beautiful flavors of a North Carolina summer. And with the bountiful amounts of these veggies available, now is the perfect time to look ahead to fall (aka soup season!) by making big batches and freezing for those chilling nights.

Yield: 12 servings

· 8 ears of corn

Fingerling potatoes - bunch

4 cups chicken stock, plus 4 cups of water

2 leeks

1 white onion

1 bay leaf

2 Tbs. butter

2 stalk celery

2 tsp fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried

2 garlic cloves

Pinch red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon white wine

¼ cup – ½ cup heavy cream, to taste

Garnish is micro-cilantro leaves (can use regular)

Remove corn from husk. Cut kernels off by laying cob flat on surface and cutting one side at a time. Place cobs in a pot with chicken stock and water, salt and bay leaf. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer and cook, covered for 20 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf and corn cobs. Set broth aside.

Prepare vegetables. Cut dark greens tops off leeks. Leaving root intact, cut remaining leek from root to tip in half. Wash under cool water to clean thoroughly. Ensure all dirt and grit has been removed. It can hide in leeks! Cut cleaned leeks in half again so you have 4 quarters. Chop into fine pieces. Set aside in bowl.

Finely dice the onion and celery. Add to bowl of leeks. Wash and dice potatos.

Heat large pot and add butter. Add vegetable mixture (leeks, onions, celery). Add thyme, reduce heat, and cover. Stir every few minutes to make sure vegetables do not burn or brown. When vegetables are cooked, add garlic and turn heat to low. Stir to combine.

Add the corncob broth to veggie mixture. Add potatoes. Salt and pepper to taste. Cook on low (simmer) for 20-25 minutes. Add the corn kernels. Cook five more minutes. Remove from stove and partly puree, using a blender. (Puree about 1/3-1/2). Add puree back to main pot. Add cream and wine, taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. Do not boil after adding cream. Serve garnished with cilantro.

*Chef tip. Top with sautéed shrimp and/or scallops.

