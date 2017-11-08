Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Makes 8 servings

Pudding

2 sweet potatoes (about 1½ pounds)

5 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

2 cups half and half

1 cup eggnog

¾ cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons bourbon, optional

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1-pound French bread loaf, cut in 1-inch cubes

⅔ cup dried cranberries

½ cup toasted pecans plus more for garnish, chopped

Lightly sweetened whipped cream, for serving

Glaze

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

½ cup eggnog

Pinch kosher salt

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Pierce each sweet potato several times with a fork. Place the sweet potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 45 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven and cool. When cool enough to handle, cut the sweet potato in half and scoop the flesh into a large bowl. Cool completely.

Whisk the eggs, egg yolks, sweet potato, half and half, eggnog, sugars, bourbon, if using, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla in a large mixing bowl until combined. Whisk in the melted butter. Add the cubed bread, cranberries, and pecans to the mixing bowl. Allow the bread to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Preheat your oven to 350°F.

Lightly spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon the bread mixture into the baking dish.

Bake until the pudding is set and beginning to brown, about 1 hour.

To make the bourbon sauce, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the confectioners’ sugar and bourbon until combined. Add the eggnog and whisk until smooth. Pour the over the bread pudding and let it sit for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped pecans and serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream.

