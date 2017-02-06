Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Crisp Bacon,
Sage and Brussels Sprout Leaves
Serves 4 to 6
Gnocchi
2 pounds sweet potatoes
12 ounces fresh ricotta cheese, strained well
1 cup parmesan cheese, finely grated
2 tsp salt
¼ tsp nutmeg
2 ½ to 3 cups all-purpose flour
Finished Dish
¼ cup bacon or pancetta, diced
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
½ cup Brussels sprout leaves
2 Tbsp. fresh sage leaves
Parmesan or Asiago cheese to finish
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork and place straight onto the oven rack and roast until soft, about 30 minutes. Be sure to place a sheet pan lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper on the rack below the potatoes because they will drip.
- Once cool enough to touch, peel the potatoes and mash through a ricer.
- In a large bowl, combine the potatoes with the cheeses, seasoning, and ½ cup of the flour. Fold in the flour in ½ cup portions so the dough doesn’t get too dry. It should take about 2 cups total; use the least amount possible to achieve a soft but pliable dough. Shape it into a ball.
- Flour your work surface and take a lemon-sized portion of the dough and roll it into a long rope, about ¾” thick. Use a paring knife to cut them into small squares.
- Using a fork, press the middle of the gnocchi square at the top of the fork and roll it the rest of the way down. The result will be a cylinder of gnocchi with indentations around the exterior.
- Continue the process with the rest of the dough, and place on a floured sheet pan as finished. Keep the gnocchi in a single layer on the pan, once it fills up, use another pan. They can be frozen and then, once frozen, placed in a plastic bag to cook another time.
Cooking the Gnocchi:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, place a sauté pan on medium-high heat and render the bacon. Make sure to stir it with a wooden spoon to evenly cook the bacon without burning it.
- Once rendered, drop in the gnocchi to the boiling water and cook for 5 to 6 minutes (cook it in 3 batches).
- While waiting for the gnocchi, finish the sauce… remove the bacon from the pan and add the butter to the bacon fat and allow it to melt and slowly sizzle. While its foaming, add the sage leaves and then brown the butter brown. The timing can be tricky, so if the butter browns before the gnocchi is ready, turn off the heat. But, the gnocchi should be finished at the same point the brown butter is ready.
- Remove the gnocchi with a slotted spoon and place in the sauté pan, flipping or stirring it gently to coat with the butter. Continue until all gnocchi is in the pan. Allow it to toast on the outsize, adding the Brussels sprout leaves as well.
- Serve with freshly grated cheese.
