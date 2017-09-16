Tackle your tailgate with these useful gadgets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you're heading out to the game or to a watch party Sunday, you'll want to be prepared.

Julie Busha, CEO of Slawsa, stopped by to chat with NBC Charlotte's Eugene Robinson on some of the "gadgets" that will guarantee you a great time for tailgate parties.

Kamado Joe Smoker

First up is the grill and we are cranking up the heat with the Kamado Joe smoker. Weight only 68lbs this smoker is made specifically for tailgating and will fit easily into the back of your car.

Magnetic cup and paper towel holders

Table space is at a premium during the tailgate so go hands-free with your drinks and paper towels. With magnetic cup and paper towel holders that stick to your car, you won't have to worry about filing your table up with anything but food from the grill.

Fancy pans

A case for your basic pans that makes them easy to transport, not to mention they are easy on the eyes.

Wonderbag

Then there is the age-old problem, you cook something at home but by the time you get to the tailgate it is already cold. The Wonderbag is the solution to that common problem. You can put a hot pan right from the stove top into the bag and it will hold the heat for up to 12 hours.

Fanatics wireless speakers

The tailgate is not complete without the tunes. The Fanatics wireless speakers come in helmet form to get you in the team spirit. You can also connect two speakers to really get the party started.

