Tasty holiday cocktails

Recipes
Brûléed Holiday Punch
Serves 6- 8 people
Recipe
10-12ozs of Mount Gay Eclipse Rum (according to taste)
2 cups fresh squeezed Clementine juice
36 oz of Ale8-1
To Serve:
Garnish punch bowl with large ice cube spheres containing cranberry and pomegranate fruit
Garnish individual drinks with brûlée clementine rinds, pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig
Snowdaze
Serves 1
1 1/4 oz Kentucky Bourbon (or spirit can be substituted with vodka, rum, tequila, or gin)
3/4 oz Pama Liquor
Dash cranberry bitters
Brown sugar cubes
Muddle ingredients in mixing glass. Pour ingredients over shaved ice (or fresh snow if available!!!) Add Ale8-1 to taste and garnish with sprig of thyme.
Malomar on Fenton
Martini - serves 1
1 1/4 oz vodka
3/4 oz Godiva Chocolate liquor
2 oz Milk (you can substitute the whole milk for 2% milk, almond, cashew, or soy)
Rim martini glass with crushed graham cracker. Add swirl of chocolate ganache to the inside of the martini glass. Shake above ingredients in mixing tin. Strain into garnished martini glass. Top off with Malomar cookie.
