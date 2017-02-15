Close Taxes and your retirement Guest is Jim Heafner WCNC 12:48 PM. EST February 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Heafner Financial 704-552-1230www.youlljustknow.com (© 2017 WCNC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS One killed, one hurt in uptown shooting Upstate Woman Found Chained in Container Speaks Out FInstagram for web Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte? CMPD investigates threat of school shooting. Boy challenges N.C. deputy to dance-off Woman with ties to Atlanta missing UNCC student charged in on-campus rape Man hiking with daughters killed in fall Man charged with three counts of murder More Stories Plane strikes deer at Charlotte Douglas Airport Feb 15, 2017, 12:31 p.m. CMPD: 65-year-old delivering newspapers shot, killed… Feb 15, 2017, 4:25 a.m. Threatening note leaves students, parents on edge at… Feb 14, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs