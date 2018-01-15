Thai Chicken Zoodle salad

2 servings
2 each chicken breast(boneless & skinless)
4 each zucchini
1/2 c shredded carrot
1/2 c shredded red cabbage
2 T roasted red peppers - diced
1 T scallions - diced
1 T cilantro - rough chopped
1 t cashews - chopped
2 T sweet chili sauce or as needed
Sweet Chili Sauce
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons honey
- 1/8 cup water
- 1 Tablespoon fish sauce
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 red jalapeno or Serrano pepper (rot peperoncini), de-seeded
- 1 teaspoon arrowroot powder plus 2 teaspoons water, mixed
Instructions
- Put everything except for the arrowroot powder and 2 teaspoons of water in a blender.
- Whiz until everything (the red jalapeno and garlic) is liquefied.
- Pour into a small sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium high heat.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Now mix the arrowroot and 2 teaspoons of water in a small glass and pour into the chili sauce while stirring.
- Remove from heat when it gets thickened.
© 2018 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs