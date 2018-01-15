WCNC
Thai Chicken Zoodle salad

Chef Katrina Bearer shares the recipe

WCNC 12:42 PM. EST January 15, 2018

www.theblossomingkitchen.com

2 servings

 

2 each chicken breast(boneless & skinless) 

 

4 each zucchini 

 

1/2 c shredded carrot 

 

1/2 c shredded red cabbage 

 

2 T roasted red peppers - diced 

 

1 T scallions - diced 

 

1 T cilantro - rough chopped 

 

1 t cashews - chopped 

 

2 T sweet chili sauce or as needed 

 

 

 

Sweet Chili Sauce 

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1/8 cup water
  • 1 Tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1 red jalapeno or Serrano pepper (rot peperoncini), de-seeded
  • 1 teaspoon arrowroot powder plus 2 teaspoons water, mixed

Instructions

  1. Put everything except for the arrowroot powder and 2 teaspoons of water in a blender.
  2. Whiz until everything (the red jalapeno and garlic) is liquefied.
  3. Pour into a small sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium high heat.
  4. Cook for 5 minutes.
  5. Now mix the arrowroot and 2 teaspoons of water in a small glass and pour into the chili sauce while stirring.
  6. Remove from heat when it gets thickened.

 

