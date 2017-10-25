www.jenniferbrule.com

Thai Green Chicken Curry

½ pound small white potatoes, halved if large

¼ pound green beans, trimmed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1” piece fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

1-2 tablespoons green curry paste

15 oz can coconut milk (not ‘light’)

2-3 teaspoons fish sauce

1-2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped

Zest from ½ lime

Lime juice to taste

Kosher or sea salt to taste

Small handful of fresh cilantro

Cooked rice for serving

1) Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and carefully place the potatoes in. Bring back to a boil and cook for 6 minutes then add in green beans, bring back to a boil and cook for 3 minutes longer. Drain and set aside.

2) Place oil into a large soup pot and set over medium heat. Add in garlic and ginger and cook until the aromatics are fragrant (about a minute). Add in curry paste and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cook for three minutes then add in fish sauce, brown sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.

3) Add in chicken thigh meat, keep the curry at a simmer and cook until chicken is just cooked through—about 7 minutes.

4) Add in potatoes and green beans and allow to warm through then finish with lime zest, lime juice and salt to taste and fresh cilantro. Serve with rice.

