Thai Green Chicken Curry
½ pound small white potatoes, halved if large
¼ pound green beans, trimmed
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1” piece fresh ginger root, peeled and minced
1-2 tablespoons green curry paste
15 oz can coconut milk (not ‘light’)
2-3 teaspoons fish sauce
1-2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped
Zest from ½ lime
Lime juice to taste
Kosher or sea salt to taste
Small handful of fresh cilantro
Cooked rice for serving
1) Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and carefully place the potatoes in. Bring back to a boil and cook for 6 minutes then add in green beans, bring back to a boil and cook for 3 minutes longer. Drain and set aside.
2) Place oil into a large soup pot and set over medium heat. Add in garlic and ginger and cook until the aromatics are fragrant (about a minute). Add in curry paste and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cook for three minutes then add in fish sauce, brown sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.
3) Add in chicken thigh meat, keep the curry at a simmer and cook until chicken is just cooked through—about 7 minutes.
4) Add in potatoes and green beans and allow to warm through then finish with lime zest, lime juice and salt to taste and fresh cilantro. Serve with rice.
