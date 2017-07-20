Thai Spicy Eggplant Stir Fry

Jasmine Rice, cooked, for service

2 T (plus more, as needed)stir fry oil (I recommend mixing a drop or two of sesame oil into vegetable oil)

½ tsp crushed red pepper

6 c, cubed eggplant

1 c julienne onions

1 c julienne sweet peppers

½ Tb minced garlic

2 T brown sugar

Stirfry Sauce:

½ c low-sodium soy sauce

½ c white vinegar

2 T hoisin

½ water

Corn starch slurry (corn starch with just enough water added to it to make it a little pourable when mixed)

Thai Basil, as needed, chiffonade

Heat a large pan over high heat, add the stir fry oil and the crushed red pepper. Fry the pepper for 10 seconds then add the eggplant. Toss the eggplant in the oil then allow it to color on one side. Add the peppers and onions and fry for another minute. Sprinkle the contents of the pan with the sugar, toss to combine then add the stir fry sauce. Immediately add some slurry and heat long enough to tighten the sauce.

Serve immediately over the steamed rice, top with some of the fresh basil and enjoy!

© 2017 WCNC.COM