The best meatball recipe

Momma's Meatballs
I pound ground chuck
1/2 pound of hot sausage
1/4 of an Italian bread loaf
Heavy cream
Garlic salt
Onion salt
Minced onion or 2 cloves of garlic minced
2-Egg yoke
Salt pepper
Worcestershire
In a small bowl: soak the bread in heavy cream( the fat in the cream helps keep meatballs very moist during the cooking ) Just barely cover the bread.
In a large bowl:
Combine beef and pork and add a little Worcestershire and two egg yokes(don't use whites ...might make the meatballs too dry)
Add moist bread crumbs to big bowl and mix together. (Should be a very moist mixture)
Make in desired size meatball size and brown in a skillet with olive oil OR in a 400 degree oven on a cookie sheet (not cooking long) ....15 minutes and then add to sauce and simmer for about an hour. Then serve.
Serve on a bun with fresh Parmesan and fresh mozzarella balls and melt all together.
OR make some pasta and serve on top with fresh Parmesan
(Doctored up) Store bought Spaghetti Sauce
Spicy Classico Pre-made Sauce or your favorite sauce
Add:
Parmesan
Italian seasoning
Salt pepper
Garlic or onion Minced
Chili powder
Fresh Basil on top after warm
Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
1- 29 oz. can of Tomato sauce
Tabasco sauce or your favorite hot sauce or red pepper flakes or chili powder or All!:)
Salt/pepper
Italian seasoning blend
Onion minced
2- Garlic cloves
Chili powder
Parmesan cheese
Finely chopped fresh basil for top
(Add all these ingredients to your taste ....start with tomato sauce and add the rest little by little and to desired taste.
Making spaghetti sauce is one of the best ways to just cook and dump:) .....good way to practice no measuring:)
If you mess up just add more tomato sauce or a jar of pre-made sauce or diced tomatoes
