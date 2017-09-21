Close The best quality wood flooring at 50 Floor See how you can save 60% WCNC 12:53 PM. EDT September 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 50 Floor877-50-Floorwww.50floor.com © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Hurricane Maria Wednesday morning update Amber Alert issued for NC child Cement mixer overturns, pinning/injuring four New video shows moments officers shot man who refused to drop gun Man charged with north Charlotte homicide Angelica Hale to join Darci Lynne in Vegas live shows How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy Killeen woman speaks about viral cotton post Area police department to buy more of controversial police cars Family speaks out after KKK homework More Stories Man charged with Charlotte's 66th homicide of the year Sep 20, 2017, 10:02 p.m. Sheriff: Teacher sent student 'thousands' of… Sep 21, 2017, 10:05 a.m. What the Carolinas can expect as Hurricane Maria… Sep 18, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs