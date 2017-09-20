WCNC
The Villagers performing On the Wind

The Kingston Trio's new album is called "Bloodlines Hold the Key". And it fetures "One the wind" They'll be playing at Spirit Square on Friday night at 7:30.

WCNC 12:50 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

