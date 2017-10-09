WCNC
Close

Three fall wines to try

Cheryl Indelicato, owner of Delicato Family Vineyards shares her fall favorites

WCNC 12:39 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

1.    Gnarly Head Old vine Zin $10

2.    Noble Vines Sauvignon Blac $12.90

3.    Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon $19.99

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories