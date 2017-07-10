Three-Way Chicken Skewers

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ¾” cubes

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

Kosher salt and pepper

2 large onions, cut into petals

1 red bell pepper, cut into large chunks

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into large chunks

1 zucchini, cut into rounds

1 pound cremini mushrooms, cleaned

Skewers (if using bamboo – soak in water for at least 30 minutes)

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Place the chicken cubes on the skewer, making sure to leave a small amount of space between each one to allow for air circulation. Skewer the vegetables on separate skewers, again making sure to allow space between each piece. Brush all skewers with canola oil and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. (See variations below.)

Grill chicken skewers for 2-3 minutes per side. Turn the skewers ¼ turn. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes per side turning often. Remove to a clean platter and cover with aluminum foil. Increase the heat of the grill to high. Place the vegetable skewers on the grill and cook until slightly softened and charred. Remove to a plate.

MEXICAN: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon onion powder. Sprinkle over the chicken along with the salt and pepper. Grill as directed and serve chicken and vegetables with tortillas, shredded lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

GREEK: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano, the juice of 1 lemon along with the canola oil, salt and pepper. Liberally rub mixture on the chicken and grill as directed. Serve on pita or naan with lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.

ASIAN: In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce, 2 teaspoons rice vinegar, 1 ½ teaspoons honey, 1 teaspoon each minced ginger and garlic, and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil. Reserving ½ the mixture for sauce, liberally rub mixture over chicken and grill as directed. Serve over white rice and garnish with thinly sliced scallions.

Other proteins to try: beef sirloin, pork loin or tenderloin, shrimp

© 2017 WCNC.COM