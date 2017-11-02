WCNC
Close

Tips for managing the Holidays

Michele Huggins from Charlotte Parent Magazine shares some helpful tips.

WCNC 1:01 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

www.charlotteparent.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories