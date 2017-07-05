WCNC
Close

Tips to budget your money

Jim Heafner, president of Heafner Financial, helps you save for retirement

WCNC 12:30 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Heafner Financial

704-552-1230

www.youlljustknow.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories