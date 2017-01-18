Tom Kha Soup with Shrimp

Tom Kha Soup
Serves 4
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups coconut milk (either full fat or cream)
2 Thai chilies
5 slices galangal
2 stalks lemongrass
3 kaffir lime leaves
2 shallots, sliced
1 white onion, large diced
4 Roma tomatoes, large diced
2 cups button mushroom, quartered
1 cup cabbage, large diced
1 Tbsp. lime juice
1 Tbsp. fish sauce
Pinch of sugar
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
Chili oil
Cilantro leaves
- In a large pot, over medium heat, bring stock and coconut milk to a boil.
- Add chilies, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves and shallots. These ingredients can be tied up in a cheesecloth or reusable sachet to keep from having to fish them out later. Place a lid on the pot and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes to absorb flavors.
- Add the onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, lime juice and fish sauce and pinch of sugar. Cook for a couple of minutes until tender.
- Add the shrimp and cook until they turn pink, careful not to overcook them, they only take 4 to 5 minutes at a simmer.
- Adjust seasoning to balance the sweet, salt, sour. Adding the spicy element at the end with the chili oil and cilantro on top when serving.
