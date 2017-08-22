WCNC
Close

Touches of fall for your home

Interior Designer Lauren Clement suggests warm colors and more texture

WCNC 12:45 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

www.laurennicoleinc.com

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories